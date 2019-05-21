Cannes Film Festival: An Eye On Its Historical Journey

[⌛ 3 Minutes Read]

The International media is at buzz with the Bollywood actresses’s glamorous appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019. Amidst to that the millennials are still unaware of why the Cannes is given with so much importance. We did some research, compiled the strory to tell you what exactly is Cannes festival.

When did Cannes Festival first started ?

The seeds of Cannes sowed back in 1939, at the time when Venice film festival was at its peak of glamorous fascination. The french government then decided to organize its own festival as well as abandon the participation in Venice film festival. Although an attempt of a new film festival dedicated to french cinema was made in 1932 to compete with Venice film festival, by Jean Jay (french minister of national education), an international cinematographic festival.

In the chronological order: