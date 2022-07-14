“Capsule Gill” hero Jaswant Singh Gill’s IIT connection

After the failure of the film Samrat Prithviraj, now Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is making a new film named “Capsule Gill”. The film is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill. Gill was instrumental in the rescue of miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989. He had saved 65 miners from death.

The film’s protagonist Jaswant Singh Gill has an affiliation with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Gill graduated from the then Indian School of Mines, now IIT Dhanbad.

The social media handle of IIT Dhanbad said that it is a proud moment for them as a new film “Capsule Gill” stars its alumnus late Jaswant Singh Gill. He was able to handle the situation by using a unique technique with a steel capsule being sent through a borewell. His academic knowledge and practical experience came together to produce a miraculous endeavour! Jaswant Singh gill died on November 26, 2019.

The shooting of the film is underway in London, parts of film will also be shot in India. Film is being directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who had earlier directed Rustom. Production by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment company.

Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad, located in the mineral rich state of Jharkhand, was established in 1926. It was earlier known as Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.