Don’t Miss these 6 Essential College Outfit Styles Every Girl Must Have

Gone are the days of school rules, restrictions and uniforms. Welcome to college, where classes come with a dress code, and a degree of freedom of choice to whatever you want to wear. Due to the widespread stereotype that no one cares what you wear to college, students often appear in replicas of what they wore to bed the previous night.

The trend of wearing night suits in college is because girls have trouble deciding what to wear in the morning and in a hurry to prepare for first grade they don’t bother to change and wear what they wore last night. Didn’t pick up but now the time has come that this lazy shabby trend has changed.

I’m not saying you need to take off your pencil skirt and heels, but what’s the harm in putting a little thought and effort into your outfit before heading off to college. Read on to learn college outfit styles, some cute, effortless, easy outfit ideas, along with some pointers and tips for getting ready for college.

1. Blazer:

A blazer is the perfect way to create a formal yet casual look. Although neon colored crop blazers, such as Forever 21, are a ‘must’ this season, it is imperative to have at least a few neutral colored blazers in your wardrobe. Blazers can be paired with everything from shorts to straight A-line pants

2. Ballerina or Flat:

Ballerinas aren’t as flashy as your four-inch heels, but at the same time not as casual and shabby as your flip-flops. Extremely comfortable and adorable, ballerinas are so versatile that they go with almost every look, no matter how bright or neutral the ballerina’s complexion may be.

3. Button-Down Loose Shirt:

Button downs come in handy when you don’t want to settle for a plain t-shirt. They add texture to one’s outfit and create a professional look. While they match almost every lower part from shorts, skirts, palazzos, they look best with high waisted Zara jeggings and rock the look with some quirky bracelets on one wrist.

4. Skinny Jeans:

One of the essential things in everyone’s wardrobe. They are most flattering when paired with a loose fitting top. The best part about skinny jeans is that they go with almost every footwear. These can be worn with boots or can be paired with high heels to jazz up the look.

5. Maxi Skirt and Dress:

The material used to make these maxi skirts or dresses really determines their fit and look. Try and choose figure-hugging maxi dresses, as they are more versatile in that they can be used for anything from formal to very casual boho-chic looks.

6. Linen Pants:

Linen pants are a girl’s best friend in the sweltering heat, especially when she tries to survive by sitting in classes with the fan on all day. They are loose and free and keep your outfit simple but not too casual. Team it with a simple tank top and it is a definite winner. Check out the Fabindia collection of Linen Pants.

Dont’s:

1. Crocs: Contrary to popular belief, crocs are a big no-no especially in the scorching summers. The material that Crocs is made of tends to sweat more especially during summers, thus your feet will be extremely dirty and sweaty by the end of your lecture on top of it you may get crocs pattern tan on your feet.

2. High heels: Avoid these in college, unless there is a specific need to wear heels. Not only how these will look, but they’ll also be extremely uncomfortable, causing your heels and back to hurt so much that you won’t be able to concentrate on your lectures.

Hopefully these pointers will guide you to pull off some chic, effortless yet sexy outfits in college that will make everyone turn their heads and pay attention to you!