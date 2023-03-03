Estranged Wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui Claims Actor Disowned Her and Their Kids

A woman named Aaliya Siddiqui said that her husband, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, kicked her and their kids out of their home. She posted a video on Instagram where she said that she couldn’t go back home after getting a call from the police station. In the video, her daughter was crying. She asked for help.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a renowned and accomplished actor in the Bollywood industry, has earned critical acclaim and commercial success through his outstanding performances. His diverse body of work includes several iconic films, such as the highly acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur series, alongside numerous other notable works that have cemented his position as one of the most celebrated actors of his generation.

In the video, Aaliya can be heard saying, “We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me – no house to go to, and no money.” She further alleges that the actor had asked her to leave the house and that he was not allowing her to enter the premises.

This is not the first time that Aaliya has made allegations against Nawazuddin. Last year, she had filed for divorce from him, citing issues in their marriage. She had also accused him of infidelity and had claimed that he had never supported her emotionally or financially.

Nawazuddin has not yet responded to Aaliya’s latest allegations. However, this incident has raised questions about the actor’s personal life and the circumstances surrounding his estrangement from his wife. Fans and followers of the actor have expressed concern for Aaliya and her children, and have called for a resolution to the situation.

As of now, it is unclear what steps Aaliya plans to take next, or if the couple will attempt to reconcile. The actor’s representatives have also not commented on the matter. However, the incident has generated a lot of attention on social media, with many expressing support for Aaliya and calling for justice in the situation.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a native of Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, has been married twice. In his younger years, he was in a tumultuous relationship with a Hindu Brahmin woman, Anjana Kishor Pandey. After he moved to Mumbai, Siddiqui invited her to live with him, and the couple had a long but strained live-in relationship that ended in 2010. Siddiqui later married Sheeba, but their marriage was brief, and they divorced in 2012.