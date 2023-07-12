From Purple Carpet Glamour to Culinary Magic: Times Prime’s July Extravaganza

New Delhi, July 11, 2023 – Brace yourselves for an extraordinary month ahead as Times Prime, India’s trailblazing digital membership service, unleashes a series of mind-blowing events that will redefine July as the pinnacle of excitement for its members. Prepare to be whisked away on an immersive mixology adventure, be tantalized by exclusive movie screenings, embark on a gourmet odyssey, and witness the mesmerizing art of sweet-making. Times Prime is ready to deliver a symphony of unparalleled experiences, ensuring its members revel in awe-inspiring moments across multiple cities.

Here’s a glimpse into the realm of extraordinary events awaiting Times Prime members:

The Purple Carpet: Step onto the surreal Purple Carpet on July 12 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, where reality merges with the extraordinary. This once-in-a-lifetime event will treat members to a visual spectacle beyond imagination as they strut their stuff amidst the glamour of a special ‘Mission Impossible’ movie screening. Thanks to an extraordinary collaboration with Cinepolis and MyGlamm, attendees will find themselves immersed in a world where the boundaries between dreams and reality blur into a fantastical tapestry of excitement.

Gourmet Table by Times Prime at Indian Accent: Prepare for an unparalleled journey of gastronomic enchantment on July 15 at Indian Accent in New Delhi. Be astounded as culinary maestro Manish Mehrotra concocts an extraordinary feast, harmonizing traditional Indian flavors with a modern twist. Embark on a culinary expedition that transcends the ordinary, where taste buds are awakened to flavors never before experienced. Indian Accent, renowned for its innovation and artistry in Indian cuisine, will provide the perfect stage for this unforgettable rendezvous with the extraordinary.

The Sweet Affair: Prepare to be transported to a realm of sugar-coated enchantment on July 16 in Mumbai. Times Prime members will witness the ancient art of sweet-making, as they delve into the captivating process of crafting traditional Indian delicacies such as ladoos and jalebis. The air will be thick with anticipation as attendees take an active role in creating these divine confections. The grand finale of this extraordinary event will culminate in savoring the tantalizingly fresh delights at the illustrious Bombay Sweet Shop, where members will relish the quintessence of Indian sweetness.

“At Times Prime, our relentless pursuit of exceptional experiences for our members continues to shape our path. Our awe-inspiring July lineup, including the Purple Carpet ‘Mission Impossible’ screening and the Gourmet Table at Indian Accent, will transport our members to realms beyond their wildest dreams,” exclaimed Harshita Singh, the visionary Business Head of Times Prime. Driven by a steadfast commitment to deliver unmatched value and convenience, Times Prime aspires to elevate the lives of its members through exclusive access to premium content, curated experiences, and extraordinary offers.

To secure a coveted spot at any of these extraordinary events, individuals are invited to visit the Times Prime website and embark on their journey into the extraordinary.

Times Prime stands proudly as India’s leading digital membership service, an unparalleled gateway to a world of extraordinary benefits and exclusive privileges spanning diverse lifestyle categories. Fueled by an unwavering dedication to value and convenience, Times Prime endeavors to transform the lives of its members, providing unparalleled access to premium content, exclusive offers, and curated experiences that defy the ordinary.