Entertainment

Gadar 2: Highly-Anticipated Sequel of Indian Cinema Classic to Release on India’s Independence Day 2023

Tanvi N
By Tanvi N

-

3 min.

It looks like fans of the original “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” film are in for a treat, as Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has announced that the highly-anticipated sequel is set to release on August 11, 2023. The original film, which was released in 2001, was a blockbuster hit and is considered one of the greatest films in Indian cinema history.

gadar 2 official poster featuring sunny deol
Gadar 2 official poster featuring Sunny Deol (twitter)

Deol, who starred in the lead role of the original film, will be reprising his role in the sequel. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023.”

Fans of the original film have been eagerly awaiting the sequel, and many took to social media to express their excitement upon hearing the news. The release date of August 11, 2023, holds special significance as it is India’s Independence Day.

It will be interesting to see how the sequel continues the story of the first film and what new elements it will bring to the table. With Sunny Deol back in the lead role, fans are sure to be in for a treat. Deol himself has remarked that collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience. The sequel is directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, and is produced by Zee Studios. Other original stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will also reprise their roles in the sequel. The Director, Anil Sharma said the team is thrilled to launch the first poster of Gadar 2. “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha isn’t my film but it’s a people’s film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina’s love story,” the director said in a statement. With this much expectations, it will be exciting to see how the sequel will entertain the audience.

For me and a lot of others my age, “Gadar” holds a special place in our hearts. It was one of the first movies we ever watched in the theater, and it left a lasting impression on us. We were able to see the story unfold on the big screen for the first time, and it was an experience that we’ll never forget. I think a lot of people my age can relate to this, as it was one of the first films that many of us watched in a cinema hall or “talkies” as we used to call it back then. It’s a classic film that still resonates with us today and holds a special place in our memories.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
India Celebrates Republic Day with Grand Parade and Flypast featuring the Retired Ilyushin IL-38SD
Next article
England all-rounder Ben Stokes crowned ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award
Tanvi N
Tanvi N
Tanvi N is an avid book reader and an undergraduate student. She is always on the lookout for new and interesting stories to dive into and enjoys sharing. Whether she is curled up with a good book or following a story, Tanvi is always engaged and curious about the world around her.

Latest News

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s T20 comeback delayed by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s form

India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya has made it clear that Prithvi Shaw will not be getting a chance to...
Entertainment

Pathaan Review: Gabbbar Calls ‘Pathaan’ a Movie Targeted at Average IQ

Abhishek Asthana, also known as Gabbar, has reviewed the movie "Pathaan" and has given it a mixed review.In his...
Sports

England all-rounder Ben Stokes crowned ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award

On Thursday, January 26th, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the ICC...
Nation

India Celebrates Republic Day with Grand Parade and Flypast featuring the Retired Ilyushin IL-38SD

On Thursday, India marked its Republic Day with a grand parade and flypast in the capital city of Delhi....
Business

eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3

eMudhra Limited, a leading provider of digital trust, digital security and paperless transformation solutions, announced its financial results for...
Startups

AIXTOR Technologies: Tailored Technology Solutions Provider for Various Industries

AIXTOR Technologies is a digital solution provider that is dedicated to delivering technology solutions that are tailored to meet...
Sports

Mohammed Siraj becomes world’s No.1 ODI bowler, leading the way for Indian cricket team

The rise of Mohammed Siraj in the cricketing world has been nothing short of spectacular. The young fast bowler...
Entertainment

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Film Sets Record on Opening Day, 8000 screens worldwide

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has set yet another record on...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate