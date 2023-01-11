Entertainment

Golden Globes: RRR creates a milestone; ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song

RRR, a highly-anticipated Indian film, has made history by becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe Award. The film’s song “Naatu Naatu” took home the coveted prize for Best Song, marking the first time an Indian movie has been nominated in this category and won.

This year’s Best Song category featured fierce competition from top artists including Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice with their respective songs Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Hold My Hand, respectively (Top Gun: Maverick). Additionally, Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler, and Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro were also in the running for the award.

RRR was also nominated for the Best Non-English Film category, though the award ultimately went to the 1985 Argentine film Argentina. Other films nominated in this category in 1985 include All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany, Close from Belgium, and Decision to Leave from South Korea.

The film’s director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, who portrayed the roles of independence heroes Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetaramaraju, and music director MM Keeravani attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles to accept the award. Charan’s spouse Upasana also joined the group.

This is not the only international accolade RRR has received, as it has also earned a Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle awards and has submitted itself for consideration in a number of categories for the Academy Awards. The historical fiction has grossed over Rs. 1,200 crore globally, making it one of the most successful Indian films in recent years.

