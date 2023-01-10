Happy 49th Birthday to Bollywood Heartthrob Hrithik Roshan

Happy Birthday to the one and only Hrithik Roshan! It’s hard to believe the Bollywood heartthrob is already 49, but we’re not mad about it.

Hrithik has had a seriously impressive career in the film industry, starting with his debut in 2000’s “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai,” which earned him critical acclaim and a bunch of awards, including six Filmfare Awards. Talk about a strong start.

Since then, Hrithik has gone on to star in a number of successful films, including “Koi… Mil Gaya,” “Dhoom 2,” and “War,” which is currently his highest grossing film to date. With his talent, good looks, and impressive dance moves, it’s no wonder he’s a fan favorite.

But Hrithik’s not just a talented actor – he’s also known for his philanthropy and social activism. He’s worked with various charitable organizations and has supported causes like child education and cancer awareness.

Off the screen, Hrithik is a devoted family man and is known for his close relationships with his parents, siblings, and children. He’s also maintained a successful marriage with former wife Sussanne Khan, despite their divorce in 2014.

Hrithik was much loved in his latest film “Vikram Vedha,” in which he shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan. The movie was a hit both in India and overseas, grossing 135.03 crore rupees worldwide despite anti-Bollywood sentiments that caused other big-budget films to perform poorly at the box office.

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be able to enjoy any of Hritik Roshan’s films this year. But according to the media, his next project, titled “Fighter,” is set to hit theaters in 2024. While it’s a bummer that we have to wait a bit longer to see him on the big screen, it’s always worth it when it comes to Hritik’s amazing performances. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that “Fight” lives up to the hype!

On this special day, we wish Hrithik a very happy birthday and many more years of success and happiness. May all of his dreams and aspirations come true. Happy birthday, Hrithik!