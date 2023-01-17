Injury halts filming of ‘The Vaccine War’ as actress Pallavi Joshi is hurt

National award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi suffered an injury while filming “The Vaccine War” in Hyderabad. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, stars Joshi in a significant role.

According to sources at the scene, Joshi was struck by a car that had skidded out of control. Despite the injury, the actress finished the scene before seeking medical treatment at a nearby hospital. She is said to be doing well.

Vivek Agnihotri, the film’s director and husband, took to Twitter to denounce the intoxicated driver responsible for the accident. He stated, “It is unacceptable that a driver under the influence of alcohol would put the safety of my cast and crew at risk. We will be taking legal action against the responsible party.”

Pallavi Joshi is a renowned actress known for her work in films such as “Buddha in a Traffic Jam” and “The Kashmir Files,” which was based on the controversial exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. The actress has also won a national award for her work in the film industry.

The incident has caused a delay in the filming schedule of “The Vaccine War,” but the production team is determined to continue the shoot as soon as the actress recovers. The team wishes Pallavi Joshi a speedy recovery and are hopeful that she will be back on set soon.

The “The Vaccine War” is a political thriller movie which deals with the current scenario of the world where countries are fighting to get vaccines and the politics behind it. The movie is expected to be a blockbuster hit and is being highly anticipated by the audience.