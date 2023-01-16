James Cameron Endorses Indian Film RRR, Watches it Twice with Wife Suzy

James Cameron, the acclaimed filmmaker behind hit movies like Titanic and Avatar, recently watched the Indian film RRR and was so impressed that he recommended it to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.

According to the director of RRR, the experience of having Cameron watch and analyze the film was a dream come true. “I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie,” the director said. “As you said, I am on top of the world. Thank you both.”

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

Cameron’s endorsement is a huge boost for RRR, which has already been a critical and commercial success in India. The film, which stars popular actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, is a fictionalized retelling of the lives of real-life Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Cameron’s support of RRR is yet another example of his ability to recognize and appreciate great filmmaking, regardless of where it comes from. With his praise and recommendation, the film is sure to attract more attention from audiences around the world.