Music director B Praak is expecting second child with wife Mira Bachan

The Music director and singer B Praak took to his Instagram handle to announce his wife’s second pregnancy. He is one of the most successful music directors of recent times, some of his songs like ‘Teri Mitti’ ‘Mann Bharrya’ ‘Filhall 1 and 2’ have made people fall in love with his voice.

B Praak is expecting his second child with wife Mira Bachchan. On the occasion of his third wedding anniversary, the ‘Teri Mitti’ singer took to his Instagram handle to announce his wife’s second pregnancy.

B Praak, 36, welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Mira Bachchan in 2020. The couple got married in Chandigarh back in 2019.

As soon as he shared the post, B Praak’s wife, Mira dropped in her comments section and wrote a beautiful thank you note, dedicated to her son Adab and her beloved husband.