No more speculations! Ranbir-Alia are getting married on this date

The discussion about the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is going on in the media for a long time. Ranbir-Aliya’s wedding is in the second week of April, the news came out at the end of last month. Since then, there has been a lot of noise about the possible date of marriage. The real date of this high profile wedding has finally been revealed.

No more speculations or rumours, this time Aalia’s uncle Robin Bhatt shunned rumours and announced the date of Ranbir-Alia’s marriage. According to a report in India Today, Alia and Ranbir are getting married on April 14. The actress’ uncle also told the media that the wedding ceremony will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home.

Ranbir-Alia’s love story began in 2016 on the sets of the film ‘Brahmastra’. And this love story and dating rumours started even before the release of that picture. Let us tell you that ‘Brahmastra’ will be released on September 9 this year. According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar are on the invite list for Ranbir-Alia’s wedding.

The wedding will also be attended by actors Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji, designer Masaba Gupta, and Manish Malhotra. Ranbir’s cousin Kareena, Karisma, and son-in-law Saif Ali Khan will also be present at the wedding. All the stars of the Kapoor and Bhatt family will be present to bless the newlyweds.

