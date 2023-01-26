Entertainment

Pathaan Review: Gabbbar Calls ‘Pathaan’ a Movie Targeted at Average IQ

Abhishek Asthana, also known as Gabbar, has reviewed the movie “Pathaan” and has given it a mixed review.

In his review of “Pathaan,” Gabbar notes that the movie is aimed at the audience who support the idea of Akhand Bharat, which is a term that is often used to refer to the idea of a united India that includes Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also mentions that the villain in the film is portrayed as a mercenary, who spreads terror for money, rather than having an ideological motive. This means that the villain is not motivated by any political or religious beliefs, but rather by financial gain.

Gabbar also points out that the film relies heavily on the star power of its lead actors, and does not try to appeal to a more intellectually demanding audience. He suggests that the movie is targeted towards people with average IQ, and that it does not try to warm up to a triple digit IQ person, meaning it does not try to appeal to the people who have higher IQ.

He also notes that the film might have plot-holes but it’s futile to look for them as the movie aims at encashing all the star power it has, it makes no pretences and doesn’t even try to warm up to a triple digit IQ person. He suggest that the movie banks on the nostalgia of the audience seeing two Khans (SRK and other Khan) together.

In conclusion, Gabbar suggests that if you are a neutral person like the majority, you aren’t missing anything if you don’t watch it. But if it’s a political posturing or you are

