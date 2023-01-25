Entertainment

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Film Sets Record on Opening Day, 8000 screens worldwide

Tanvi N
By Tanvi N

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has set yet another record on its opening day. With 300 additional shows added after the first day’s first show, the total screen count has reached an astounding 8000 worldwide. The film is being shown in a total of 100 countries, with 5500 screens in India and 2500 overseas.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film, “Pathaan,” made its theatrical debut on January 23, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. The film has generated a lot of buzz and has been met with positive reactions from fans. The cameo appearance by Salman Khan in the film has been a highlight for many, with social media abuzz with clips from the scene. Fans have also been raving about the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh and Salman.

The public has been largely receptive to “Pathaan,” with many praising the film. Taran Adarsh, a popular film critic, gave it a rating of 4.5 and called it a blockbuster for 2023. However, not all reviews have been positive, with some movie reviewers and critics offering criticism. Kamal R Khan, a well-known movie reviewer on social media, has predicted that the film will fail at the box office and that its audience will decline from January 26 onwards. Additionally, some religious groups have been protesting the film due to the alleged use of the sacred Bhagwa color in a controversial song filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

It is expected that the film will hit the Rs 50cr mark on its opening day alone, and an astonishing 200cr in just 5 days. These numbers are a testament to the film’s massive popularity and the enduring appeal of its lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film is directed by a renowned director, Siddharth Anand, and has a powerful cast and crew. The story of the film is intriguing, and the cinematography is stunning. The film is a visual treat and has a strong emotional impact.

The film’s pacing is excellent, and it keeps the audience engaged throughout. The performances by the lead actors are exceptional and have received praise from both critics and audiences alike. The surprise cameo by Salman Khan adds an extra layer of excitement to the film.

Overall, Pathaan is a cinematic masterpiece that is not to be missed. It has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema and is a must-watch for fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Indian cinema in general.

Tanvi N is an avid book reader and an undergraduate student. She is always on the lookout for new and interesting stories to dive into and enjoys sharing. Whether she is curled up with a good book or following a story, Tanvi is always engaged and curious about the world around her.

