Pushpa 2 the Rule is all set commence shoot, Fahadh Faasil to play key role

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa garnered widespread acclaim across the country, especially in the northern part of India, which has, for so long, dismissed South cinema as something of a surrealist sort. Pushpa appealed to everyone in such a way that the film almost got cult status.

The first part of the movie was named ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. After its success, all eyes are now set on waiting for its sequel Pushpa 2: The rule. However, the delay in the production of the second instalment of this film has given rise to many speculations. The makers are now starting work on organizing the shoot. This news comes as a relief for the fans of Pushpa who are eager to see their favourite character again on the screens.

Pushpa 2

Sukumar, the director of the film and his crew is now all set to begin shooting of Pushpa 2 in August, the script of the movie is still in the developing process. Sukumar was unable to devote enough time to the writing sessions due to his health issues.

Fahadh Faasil who is acting as the newly appointed IPS of the region will have a very central role in the second part of the film. Signs of this can be found in the first part itself.

Although fans will have to wait for a long time, according to media reports, the film is not expected to launch before the summer of 2023.

The film’s writers Sukumar and Srikanth Vissa received much praise for the authenticity of the story of the film. The film is set in the Seshachalam hills of Andhra Pradesh where red sandalwood is grown. Several PVGT tribes are involved in its cultivation, Kondareddy being one of them depicted in the film. Red sandalwood is in great demand in Japan and China, but due to its protection status in India, it is traded illegally. Pushpa’s character is similar to Veerappan, an Indian bandit was known for smuggling sandalwood.

