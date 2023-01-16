Rajamouli and RRR Wins Big at Critics’ Choice Awards

Entertainment

India’s renowned film director, SS Rajamouli, has once again made the country proud by winning the Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Critics’ Choice Awards, which recognize outstanding achievement in film and television, are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Rajamouli’s wins for his latest film have cemented his place as one of the world’s top filmmakers.

Rajamouli at Critics' Choice Awards

In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli dedicated the honor to all the women in his life, saying that they were the inspiration behind his work. He also proudly declared “Mera Bharat Mahan” (My India is Great), expressing his love and pride for his country.

Rajamouli’s latest film has been praised for its powerful storytelling, stunning visuals, and thought-provoking themes. It has also been commended for its representation of women and its positive message of empowerment.

The director’s fans and the Indian film industry have been quick to congratulate him on his latest achievement. Many have praised him for his dedication to his craft and his ability to bring Indian cinema to the global stage.

With these latest wins, SS Rajamouli has once again proven that Indian cinema is a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment. He has made the country proud and has set a new benchmark for future filmmakers to aspire to.

