RRR at Oscars, Junior NTR can Win the Prestigious Oscars

RRR is one of those films that has caused a directional shift in the way an average Indian views films, prompting much of the North of India to shift from Bollywood to the content driven action cinema of the South.

RRR and the cast are on the verge of adding a new golden feather to their list of achievements. In a recent development, Variety, a very authoritative and well-known magazine, has released a list of the probables who can win the Oscars 2023. In the list, Jr NTR, the lead star of RRR, has been included in the list of Best Actor. NTR is the only Asian who has made it to the list.

After Jr NTR’s tremendous performance in the superhit film RRR, he is receiving love and appreciation from all over the world for his acting skills and dance number Naatu Natu.

SS Rajamouli directorial ‘RRR’ became a global phenomenon after its release on Netflix as it started getting all kinds of movie buffs from different countries and cultures to watch the film. RRR, which released in theatres on March 25 this year, has received an overwhelming response from the audience.

RRR received global appreciation for its content and scintillating VFX, which beat some of Hollywood’s biggest film on a budget several times more than RRR.

Over the years, Variety has shown near perfect accuracy with its predictions of potential Oscar winners.

For us fans of Junior NTR will have to wait over 4 months. Oscars 2023 will be announced in 2nd week of January next year.

Even after 6 months of launch, ‘RRR’ is in an endless race to get positive reviews, recently YouTube channel Corridor Crew (a group of VFX experts) reviewed and appreciated RRR’s VFX and compared it to Hollywood, The RRR got better ratings.

The film features two revolutionaries, NTR and Ram Charan, stand upright against the autocratic British rule. The film also featured Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

