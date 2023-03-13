RRR’s Naatu Naatu Shines in Oscar 2023 bags Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards

It’s official! India has taken the world by storm at the 2023 Oscars, with not one but two wins to its name! The movie “RRR,” directed by SS Rajamouli, brought home the first victory of the night with its song “Naatu Naatu” winning Best Original Song. And let me tell you, the competition was no joke. Other contenders like “Raise Me Up” from “Black Panther” and “Applause” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once, This Is a Life, and Tell It Like Women” put up a fierce fight, but “Naatu Naatu” emerged victorious, and we’re all about it!

The song, which features joint vocals by Rahul Sipliganj and Kaal Bhairav and choreography by Prem Rakshit, has been a hot topic since its Malayalam and Hindi lyrics were released back in November 2021. And let me just say, the dancing by actors Ramcharan Teja and Junior NTR in the music video is fire!

But wait, there’s more! In a shocking turn of events, India also bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film with “The Elephant Whispers” by Guneet Monga and Kartikeya Gonsalves. The film explores the incredible bond between humans and animals and is a beautiful tribute to India’s diverse culture and natural beauty.

India’s success at the Oscars is a major moment of pride for us young people. It’s a reminder that our country is a powerhouse of talent, creativity, and diversity. As young Indians, we’re thrilled to see our artists and storytellers making waves on the world stage, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll do next!

India’s triumph at the Oscars is a victory for all of us, and it shows that we can achieve anything we set our minds to. It’s a moment of inspiration and hope, and we’re grateful to have been a part of it. Here’s to many more wins for India and its amazing artists!