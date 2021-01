Last year, Hansal Mehta directed web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story” took the internet by storm, in record time the web series became one of the highest-rated series of all times.

We have entered in 2021 and its already been 3 months since the release of scam 1992 on SonyLiv platform, yet the craze doesn’t seem to be settling soon. Scam 1992 remains to be one of the highest searched OTT series on google, chances are even you might have come on to this page for a similar query.

Hansal’s Scam 1992 received more than impressive ratings, series is rated a perfect score of 9.4 on IMDB, even higher then TVF pitcher’s IMDB score, thanks to well written and appealing Scam 1992 dialogues. The Harshad Mehta story brilliantly portrays the life of an ambitious man from Gujarat, Harshad Mehta. Who later set forth the biggest scam in the history of India.

Here are the absolute gem dialogues from Scam 1992 web series.

1. Pranav bhai mujhe papad belna hi nahi hai,

seedha tal ke khana hai wo bhi kanda tamatar ke sath….

– Brother Pranav, I don’t have to roll papad,

I eat with straight frying it that too with onion and tomatoes

2. Jab Jeb me Money ho na,

toh kundli me shani hone se fark nahi padta….

– When there is money in your pocket, Being in Shani does not matter

3. Mere interview lene se pehle mere baare me jaankar kya karoge kyonki mujhe jaan jaoge to maan jaoge..

4. Ali baba aur chalis chor,

harshad aur grow more…

5. Share market itna gehra kuan hai jo

pure desh ke paise ki pyaas bhujha sakta hai….

6. Dekho main Cigerette nahi pita, par jeb me lighter zarur rakhta hu, dhamaka karne ke liye…

7. Lala Old school ho ya new school,

sabke school me ek subject common hota hai, Profit!

aur wo mera favourite subject hai…

8. Sabke dimag me ye baat baith jani chahiye

ke mehta ka raaj ma, market maja maa….

9. Ye market ka masala na char cheezo se banta hai,

Pehla Tip, khabar insider trading, research, usme thoda risk mila,

ab risk jitna zyada, market ka masala utna hi teekha..

10. Abhi apne pass kharch karne ko sirf time hi to hai,

nahi to sahi time ka wait karne me khud kharch ho jayenge…

11. Ek baat yaad rakhna ye america ka wall street nahi hai,

Bombay ka dalaal street hai, aur ye satta bazar,

yahan par bear niche mare ya bull upar,

jab lagti hai to aadmi zameen par hi girta hai…

12. Locha lafda aur Jalebi fafda

ise gujarati ki life se koi nikaal nahi sakta…

13. Share Market mein log kismat mein vishwas rakhte hain aur mai kismat mein nahin keemat mein vishwas rakhta hun.

14. Harshad ke dhandhe ki dhar par bharosa rakh,

achhe achho ki kat jati hai iske samne…

15. Market me Sabse bada jokhim,

jokhim na lene mein hai..

