Suniel Shetty advocates for an end to boycotts of Bollywood in meeting with CM Yogi

During his two-day visit to Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with a number of prominent figures in the entertainment and business industries, as well as with key political figures in the state of Maharashtra. Specifically, he held meetings with Bollywood actors, industrialists, and the state’s Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister, Ek Nath Sindhe, and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Adityanath had a meeting with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars on Thursday to talk about bringing more film productions to UP’s Film City. Suniel Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty, and Boney Kapoor were all there to discuss the exciting possibilities with the Chief Minister. And get this – Suniel Shetty even brought up some of the challenges facing the film industry.

Actor Suniel Shetty reached out to CM Yogi with a plea to combat the growing trend of boycotting Bollywood on social media and to address the widespread resentment towards Hindi cinema. In an effort to resolve the issue and restore the reputation of Bollywood, Shetty requested a meeting with PM Modi to seek his intervention.

Suniel Shetty pointed out that he has also starred in numerous patriotic films, such as Border, which continue to be well-respected by audiences. While he acknowledged that there may be a few bad actors or actions within Bollywood, he argued that it is unfair to tarnish the entire industry due to the actions of a few. The trend of boycotting Bollywood on platforms like Twitter demonstrates the negative perception of the industry, according to Shetty.

