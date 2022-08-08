Entertainment

Top 6 Books on Fashion, The Fashionista in You Just Can’t Skip

By Tanvi N

Today books are going out of fashion with the passage of time, book lovers are moving towards mediums like video and story in today’s era. The fashion of books may be falling down but books are full of fashion. Fashion magazines are usually fodder for fashionistas, but we bring you a compilation of top books on fashion, some great book titles on fashion and styling, so the next time you decide to style, or go shopping for your wardrobe, you will have an extra edge in understanding the nitty gritty of fashion.

Here are the Top Books on Fashion, 6 handpicked recommendation of books to read

1. The Little Black Book of Style by Nina Garcia

nina garcia top books on fashion

Every fashion savvy woman’s eternal pocket book, The Little Black Book of Style is your go-to guide to unearthing fashion and discovering your personal details. Develop a solid fashion sense, avoid missteps, and learn how to experiment and play with your wardrobe. Featuring every end of the business, occasion-wise dressing, a combination of colors and textures – Nina Garcia‘s little black book needs a definite place on your book shelf if you want to be the next staple.

2. Lucky Shopping Manual by Andrea Linet, Kim France

lucky shopping mannual

Shopping for clothes is a tricky affair, so read Lucky’s shopping manual before you go. What to buy, how to buy and where to spend – these top fashion shopping questions are answered in a useful and compelling way. Whether you are a shopaholic, a shopper who later regrets his choice, or a sworn hunter, this book has something for all types of shoppers. The book also ends with practical information on clothing care, shoe maintenance and stain treatment.

3. A Guide to Quality, Taste and Style: Tim Gunn

tim gunn

Sarah Jessica Parker said, “There seems to be no one more qualified or equipped to consider ‘quality, taste, and style’ than Tim.” With Beverly Hills’ most talented fashionistas admitted there’s no reason to believe that Tim Gunn’s Guide to Fashion and Styling shouldn’t be read by everyone who wants to enhance their fashion tastes. Witty, candid and insightful, this book is a timeless collection of fashion wisdom on personal styling and fashion shopping.

4. Fashion A to Z by Alex Newman and Zaki Sharif

alex newman book

This short book is the essential dictionary for understanding everything about fashion terms. With beautiful illustrations explaining clothing and styling details, you’ll never be at a loss in any fashion environment, whether it’s the high street of Paris or a Thai flea market.

5. Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

savage beauty book

Alexander McQueen needs no introduction. Provocative, imaginative McQueen set the tone for generations of avant garde fashion designers. With this book, you peek into the mind of a talented designer and get some brownies for your haute couture style.

6. The Little Dictionary of Fashion by Christian Dior

fashion book by christian dior

The book was written by Christian Dior, one of the greatest designers to ever grace the fashion world with his presence. As they say “old is real gold”, this book can’t prove it better than this.

It must have been written more than 50 years ago, but even in today’s era, this book is no less than a Bible for the fashionista. Even the common man can develop a fashion sense by reading this book, it offers advice on topics such as what to wear to a wedding, what to pack while travelling, and even how to walk with grace.

