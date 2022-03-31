Top Three Most Awaited Marvel Movies Of 2022 That You Must Not Miss

Superhero movies have undoubtedly been a big part of many things that you missed during the Corona lockdown. Without going into the ever so often debated topic of DC vs Marvel, let’s roll in the article to know the best to come from Marvel Studios. After taking a break in 2020 during the Corona virus, Marvel Studios is back with double the strength, and it’s doing amazing work.

These 3 movies are Marvel’s most awaited releases for this year and movie lovers are looking forward to their release.

Thor: Love and Thunder

It is the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the Asgardian Warrior and will be released on July 8, 2022. It is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and starred Chris Hemsworth in the returning role of him. like the god of thunder. Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, will return as Thor’s female counterpart. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale in the lead roles.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on May 6, 2022. People in India are excited for the Doctor Strange series. Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed to CinemaBlend in the summer of 2018 that Doctor Strange 2 was happening, and we now know it’s named Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch has been widely praised and recognized for his portrayal of Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi. In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch, other stars include Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochital Gomez.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther has become one of the most popular Marvel movies of all time. In August 2020, people were shocked to hear the news that Chadwick Boseman lost his battle with Cancer. Without him being in the film it would be interesting to see how marvel manages to pull this one off. Chadwick Boseman had acted in marvel titles like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The production team has confirmed that they will not use CGI to add an image of Boseman to the film. Its release is scheduled for November 11, 2022.