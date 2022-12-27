Entertainment

Who is Sangeeta Bijlani and why she was the talk of Salman Khan’s birthday bash

Tanvi N
By Tanvi N

-

2 min.

OMG, last night was lit! Salman Khan’s bday bash was everything and more. All the B-town celebs were there. And the biggest surprise of all? Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani made an appearance! These two were together for like a decade in the 90s, and they’re still such good friends. Salman was even seen kissing Sangeeta on the forehead at the party. Sangeeta’s always been a part of Salman’s fam functions, and we love seeing her and the birthday boy together. So sweet!

Despite the end of her relationship with Khan and her divorce from Azharuddin, Bijlani has remained close with both men. She has often spoken positively about both of her ex-partners and has said that she has no regrets about her relationships with them.

Sangeeta Bijlani is like, the ultimate Bollywood queen. She was all over the place in the 80s and 90s, starring in some major movies like “Tridev,” “Jurm,” and “Yugpurush.” And let’s not forget, she was Miss India in 1980. Talk about #goals.

But it’s not just her acting and modeling career that’s impressive – Sangeeta’s relationship with Salman Khan is kind of a big deal, too. These two were together in the late 80s and were all over the place. They were the ultimate power couple and everyone wanted to know more about them.

Unfortunately, their relationship wasn’t always smooth sailing. Salman had some legal issues back in 1988, and it was a tough time for both of them. But Sangeeta stood by him through it all and even visited him in jail. Despite that, they eventually called it quits and Sangeeta married former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. They were together for almost 20 years before they divorced in 2010.

Even though they’re not together anymore, Sangeeta and Salman are still good friends and have been spotted together at events over the years. Sangeeta’s also been busy with philanthropy and social activism work, and has even dabbled in some business ventures – she’s endorsed a bunch of brands and even has her own jewelry line.

Sangeeta’s also pretty active on social media and has a ton of followers on Instagram. She’s private about her personal life, but she’s always sharing updates about her career and stuff. In the end, Sangeeta Bijlani is a total boss lady who’s made a name for herself in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Even though things didn’t work out, Sangeeta Bijlani still keeps it super chill with both of her exes. She’s always talking about them in a positive way and doesn’t have any regrets about their relationships. It’s kind of inspiring, right?

