Witness the Heroic Rescue Mission in ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’ Presented by History TV18

History TV18 is set to premiere its latest documentary titled ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga.’ This captivating film delves into the inspiring narrative of one of the most significant evacuation operations of the 21st century, conducted by the Indian Government in war-torn Ukraine.

Narrated by renowned media commentator and Defense Analyst Maroof Raza, ‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’ brings to light the first-hand accounts of Indian students trapped in the turmoil of Ukraine. These students found themselves living in dire conditions, devoid of basic necessities such as food and water, while their concerned parents anxiously awaited their safe return. The documentary seamlessly juxtaposes the escalating crisis in Ukraine with the unfolding of an extensive rescue mission, solely focused on the singular objective of bringing every Indian student back home. Through compelling footage, untold personal testimonies, and unprecedented access, the documentary offers a rare glimpse into the logistical intricacies of this monumental operation and the unwavering commitment of the Indian government to create secure pathways for the stranded students.

The Evacuation: Operation Ganga Documentary

It has been over a year since the Ukraine-Russia conflict erupted, and its reverberations have been felt worldwide as hostilities escalated. Within this tumultuous landscape, thousands of Indian students found themselves trapped in an active war zone, facing immense uncertainty and grave risks to their lives. ‘The Evacuation’ serves as a beacon, illuminating the indomitable spirit of India and the resolute determination of the Indian government to ensure the safe return of every Indian citizen. At the helm of this humanitarian mission was the Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In the documentary, Prime Minister Modi explains the meticulous planning behind ‘Operation Ganga’ and the profound significance it held for him and the nation.

“In the heart of every Indian, there resides an unwavering faith: No matter the challenge, no matter how daunting the circumstances, they know their government stands by them and will bring them back home safely. This is not just a policy; it is a testament to our humanity. It is a bond that has grown stronger time and again, reflecting the indomitable spirit of our nation,” shares Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The documentary features essential insights from India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, who provides an insider’s perspective on the intricacies that unfolded behind the scenes. Additionally, esteemed figures from India’s foreign service, including ambassadors Rahul Shrivastava, Nagma Mallick, and Partha Satpathy, shed light on the relentless efforts of Indian diplomats in ensuring the welfare of stranded individuals, even amidst extreme weather conditions and stringent visa norms.

Dr. S. Jaishankar elaborates on India’s diplomatic endeavors, stating, “Our relentless efforts extended to neighboring countries such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and later Moldova, as we sought their cooperation in facilitating the evacuation process from Ukraine. Through diplomatic channels, the Prime Minister engaged with President Putin, securing a ceasefire during the evacuation period and obtaining designated evacuation routes. While numerous countries struggled to evacuate their citizens with only a few flights, India successfully coordinated 90 flights to safely repatriate Indian students. Our nation’s influential voice continues to play a pivotal role in shaping outcomes on the global stage.”

The documentary also features special envoys and senior ministers, including Hardeep Puri, Gen (Retd) VK Singh, and Kiren Rijiju. They offer insights into how India expedited border crossings in Ukraine’s neighboring countries, showcasing the extraordinary collaboration between state machinery, Indian defense forces, private partners, and the Indian diaspora, as never witnessed before.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, India’s Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel, who was one of the four ministers overseeing the evacuation, remarks in the film, “The Prime Minister convened a meeting to assess the ground situation and devise a strategy for the safe return of our students. His directive was clear: it was our responsibility to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens, students, and youth, and we were to stay until the last flight departed from Ukraine bound for India.”

From the days leading up to the conflict in February 2022, through the outbreak of war and beyond, the documentary provides a comprehensive blow-by-blow account of the operation, capturing its highs, lows, and remarkable achievements.

‘The Evacuation: Operation Ganga’ is an original production by History TV18, produced by Colosceum Media. Audiences can tune in to witness this powerful documentary on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8 PM. Prepare to embark on an emotional journey that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit and the unwavering resolve of a nation in the face of adversity. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the incredible stories of survival, resilience, and hope that unfolded during this heroic rescue mission.