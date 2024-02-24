Entertainment

Yami Gautam’s Role in ‘Best Film of Her Career’ Garners Acclaim: Article 370 movie

By Tanvi N

-

Excitement is building among movie fans nationwide for “Article 370,” directed by the renowned Aditya Dhar of “Uri – The Surgical Strike” fame. Starring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani, this film is set to be a blockbuster.

Based on the real-life decision to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, turning it and Ladakh into Union Territories, the movie delves into the region’s complex political landscape. The decision, made on August 5, 2019, sparked celebrations nationwide but also led to unrest in Kashmir.

yami gautam in article 370

At a special preview in New Delhi’s PVR Cinema, attended by VIPs, journalists, and celebrities, the film attracted immense interest, with simultaneous screenings in two halls to accommodate the large crowd.

The film skillfully portrays historical events and sheds light on the roles of India’s internal intelligence agencies, as well as the challenges they face. It also highlights the influence of figures like Burhan Wani and Riyaz Naikoo in the region’s unrest.

Through meticulous research, the film exposes governmental vulnerabilities and the strategic planning behind the abrogation of Article 370, revealing how terrorism was funded through Hawala networks.

Yami Gautam and Priya Mani deliver incredible performances, supported by a talented cast. The film’s gripping narrative keeps audiences hooked, depicting key political debates and emotional moments like the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot airstrike.

“Article 370” follows the story of Zooni Haksar, played by Yami Gautam, a Kashmiri Intelligence agent turned NIA leader, and a PMO official overseeing the abrogation of Article 370, portrayed by Priya Mani.

On X (formerly Twitter), netizens have commended Yami Gautam’s work in ‘Article 370,’ with some even hailing her performance as the best ever seen from her in cinema. She has acted brilliantly, which is absolutely a gem of an experience to watch.

Praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, “Article 370” stands out for its factual representation, emotional depth, and patriotic spirit. It offers a refreshing take on Kashmiri cinema, providing a balanced blend of entertainment and historical accuracy.

Kudos to Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and the entire team for bringing this important story to the screen with vision and dedication.

Tanvi N
Tanvi N is an avid book reader and an undergraduate student. She is always on the lookout for new and interesting stories to dive into and enjoys sharing. Whether she is curled up with a good book or following a story, Tanvi is always engaged and curious about the world around her.

