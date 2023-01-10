You Won’t Believe What shark Anupam Mittal said about air india Pee-Gate Controversy!

It seems that the recent pee-gate controversy on Air India has not gone unnoticed by none other than shark of Shark Tank and founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal. Taking to Twitter, Mittal expressed his views on the incident, in which a man urinated on an elderly woman during a mid-flight incident.

“Flying on Air India is quickly becoming a moot point,” quipped Mittal, causing quite a splash on social media. In another tweet, he went on to say, “How do u think the airline could have/can handle the situation better?”

Flying on #AirIndia is quickly becoming a moot point 😅 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 9, 2023

It seems that Mittal is not impressed with the way Air India has handled the situation, stating that the issue is not just the man’s actions, but rather, the airline’s handling of the incident. “They should have done a good job at it,” he said.

Anupam concurred with a Twitter user’s suggestion that “limiting alcohol consumption to a maximum of two servings would be the best solution,” and he believes that this restriction is a great idea.

While some may find Mittal’s tweets to be in bad taste, it’s clear that the entrepreneur is not one to shy away from making a bold statement. However, one can’t help but wonder if the situation would have been handled differently if Mittal were in charge of the airline’s operations.

In any case, the incident has sparked a conversation about the proper protocol for handling such situations on flights and it’s clear that Air India has some serious pee-blems to address. Meanwhile, Mittal’s tweets are still making rounds and Twitteratis are having good laugh on it.