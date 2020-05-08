Home Explainers Explained: Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag, Everything We Know So Far
Explainers
Updated:

Explained: Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag, Everything We Know So Far

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk
[⌛ 3 Minutes Read]
LG polymer plant in Gopalpatnam, Visakhapatnam.

As per the latest figure, As many as 11 people succumbed and more than a thousand were affected due to a gas leak accident that happened at the Gopalapatnam area in Vishakhapatnam, Andhrapradesh.

According to the first reports, the incident took place at South Korean company LG’s polymer plant, at the time when workers were busy preparing the plant to restart production amid the relaxation in lockdown announced by the government. The poisonous gas turned out equally devastating for other animals, hundreds of cows, dogs and poultry birds died as a result of prolonged exposure. Following prompt action by local police, state & national disaster response force, conditions quickly came under control leaving many families grieving the loss of their loved ones.

What is styrene?

Styrene is a popular industrial compound used in the production of mainly packaging material such as styrofoam, polystyrene plastic (thermocol), rubber, and fiberglass. Officially called Phenylethene, According to The Manufacture, Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, 1989, styrene is classified as a toxic and hazardous chemical.

Symptoms of styrene poisoning?

Short term exposure to lesser concentration than 600 – 700PPM is not fatal for humans however symptoms such as headache, excessive weakness, fatigue, irritation in eyes, and gastrointestinal effects may appear. In incidents of high concentration exposure, as it has happened in Vizag, can cause serious ill effects on the central nervous system (CNS), kidney, liver, etc. There is still not enough clarity on whether or not, the fatalities were caused due to direct exposure or organ failure.

An estimated amount, 1800-2000 mt tonnes of gas escaped from LG’s polymer plant, In the plant, the styrene gas is supposed to produce only when the plant is in operation, this is so because when styrene compound is subjected to higher temperatures, it converts into polystyrene and releases styrene gas. Due to continued lockdown for over a month, there is a fair chance of these stores of styrene managed enough heat from sunlight to kickstart polymerization reaction. Leaving the containers incapable of holding high pressure which wasn’t effectively monitored due to lockdown. This also explains the sudden surge in such leak cases in other parts of the nation.

Countermeasures taken by the government.

In efforts to expunge the active volume of styrene in Vizag, around 500Kgs of a chemical compound called PTBC (para-tertiary butyl catechol), flown from Gujarat via a special Air India flight. It is a catechol derivative, known for acting as an inhibitor to the polymerization reaction of butadiene, styrene, and vinyl acetate. Alternatively styrene gas could also react with atmospheric nitrogen leading to the formation of Benzonitrile, which is less toxic form than styrene gas.

Support IndianSpectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Stamp your viewpoint, use the comment box down below. Share on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

IS NewsDesk
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Must Read

Lamp
Piston Tech

Revolt RV400: India’s First All Electric AI Enabled Bike Launched

IS NewsDesk - 0
Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of Micromax, has launched an all electric platform based 2 wheeler called RV400 as the first product of his newly founded...
Read more
Nation

ISRO Chief revealed plans to setup India’s own space station for Gaganyaan

IS NewsDesk - 0
A momentous announcement came today as part of India's ambitious Gaganyaan project which will be the first manned space mission ever to be conducted by...
Read more
Nation

Big News: AN-32 Wreckage Found in Arunachal Pradesh After Days of Search

IS NewsDesk - 0
IAF's AN-32 transport aircraft which had lost contact from the military radars on 3rd June, has finally been found in parts of Arunachal Pradesh...
Read more

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A 'not for profit' independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Exchange rates

INR - Indian Rupee
USD
75.2869
EUR
81.8790
CNY
10.6195
JPY
0.7043

Headlines

Explained: Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag, Everything We Know So Far

Explainers IS NewsDesk - 0
LG polymer plant in Gopalpatnam, Visakhapatnam. As per the latest figure, As many as 11 people succumbed and...
Read more

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Counter – #IndiaFightsCorona

Health IS NewsDesk - 0
Read more

Revolt RV400: India’s First All Electric AI Enabled Bike Launched

Piston Tech IS NewsDesk - 0
Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of Micromax, has launched an all electric platform based 2 wheeler called RV400 as the first product of his newly founded...
Read more

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate