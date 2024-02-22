Understanding the Thanthai Periyar Sanctuary Issue: What’s Happening and Why It Matters

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about the Thanthai Periyar Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu. But why all the buzz? Well, it turns out that the tribal people who live in the forest are feeling a bit anxious about a notification regarding the sanctuary. Let’s break it down.

What’s the Fuss About the Sanctuary Notification?

Picture this: you’ve been living in a cozy little forest village for generations, minding your own business. Then one day, you hear about a notification that says your village isn’t part of the sanctuary anymore. Instead, you’re squeezed into a tiny area, barely the size of a small park. Not cool, right? That’s what’s got these forest dwellers worried.

And it’s not just about space. There are also new rules in the notification that could mess with the way they’ve been doing things for ages. Like, imagine you’re a farmer and suddenly you’re told you can’t let your cows graze in the usual spots. That’s what’s happening to the Bargur cattle, a special breed native to the Bargur forest hills.

Plus, to top it off, the notification doesn’t even mention asking the people who actually live in the forest what they think about it. According to a law called the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006 (FRA), they’re supposed to have a say in these matters. But it seems like someone forgot to check that box.

So, What’s This Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 All About?

The FRA, 2006 is like a superhero for people who call the forest their home. It’s there to make sure they get to keep doing what they’ve always done without any hassle. Here’s the lowdown:

First off, it recognizes that living in the forest isn’t just a lifestyle choice for these folks—it’s their whole world. So, it gives them rights to use the forest in ways that help them live their lives. That means things like farming, fishing, and even just living there without someone breathing down their necks.

But here’s the kicker: it’s not just about individual rights. The FRA also says that communities should be able to use the forest together. So, if a bunch of villagers want to take their goats out for a stroll in the woods, they should be able to do that too.

And guess who’s in charge of making sure all these rights are respected? That’s right—the local village council, also known as the Gram Sabha. They’re the ones who keep an eye on things and make sure everyone plays nice.

Breaking Down the Thanthai Periyar Sanctuary

Okay, so what’s the deal with this sanctuary anyway? Well, buckle up, ’cause we’re about to take a trip to Bargur Hills in Erode district, Tamil Nadu.

The Thanthai Periyar Sanctuary is like a giant playground for Mother Nature, spanning over 80,000 hectares. It’s not just any old sanctuary—it’s the 18th wildlife sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, and it’s doing some serious heavy lifting when it comes to connecting other important wildlife areas.

But here’s where it gets interesting: this sanctuary isn’t just a pretty face. It’s home to some seriously cool creatures, like tigers and elephants. And it’s not just about protecting animals—it’s also making sure the rivers stay clean and healthy for farming.