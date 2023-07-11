Explainers

Unveiling the Mysteries of North India’s Rainfall Surge: Insights, Causes, and Climate Impacts

Ashutosh Mishra
By Ashutosh Mishra

-

3 min.

In recent days, North India has witnessed an unexpected surge in rainfall, bringing relief to a region that was previously grappling with a rainfall deficit. This sudden change in weather patterns has sparked curiosity among many, prompting us to delve deeper into the factors behind this phenomenon. In this article, we will explore the causes of the sudden surge of rainfall, shedding light on the interaction between western disturbances and the monsoon trough. Additionally, we will discuss the impact of climate change on the monsoon and the unique vulnerabilities of hilly areas in relation to heavy rainfall and landslides.

The Role of Western Disturbances and Monsoon Troughs:

The surge in rainfall can be attributed to the convergence of two key atmospheric phenomena: western disturbances and the monsoon trough. Western disturbances, originating from the Mediterranean or Central Asia, carry low-pressure air pockets that affect the western Himalayas, resulting in rainfall. On the other hand, the monsoon trough acts as a convergence point for moisture-laden air masses from different directions. This convergence leads to the formation of dense vertical clouds, known as cumulonimbus, which bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Understanding the Temperature Contrast: While western disturbances are commonly observed during the winter, they can occur throughout the year. In contrast, the monsoon trough, crucial for monsoon rains, forms when the land heats up more rapidly than the surrounding ocean. This temperature difference creates low-pressure areas, triggering wind flows that contribute to the monsoon rainfall. This explains why the surge in rainfall is specific to the monsoon season.

Insights from the India Meteorological Department (IMD): According to the IMD, the recent intense rainfall in North India can be attributed to the interaction between a western disturbance and the monsoon trough. This interaction has not only covered the rainfall deficit experienced earlier but also holds the promise of good rainfall in the upcoming weeks. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra states that the heavy downpour will gradually subside from Tuesday, providing much-needed respite.

Regional Disparities and Climate Change Impacts: While North India has experienced a significant surplus in rainfall, other regions have faced different circumstances. Central India has observed a slight excess in rainfall, while peninsular India and east/northeast India continue to face a rainfall deficit. Former Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Madhavan Rajeevan, highlights the influence of climate change on monsoon patterns. He notes that shorter, yet intense, rainfall events are becoming more prevalent, emphasizing the need to improve forewarning systems.

The Vulnerability of Hilly Areas to Heavy Rainfall: The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s climate scientist, Roxy Mathew Koll, emphasizes the susceptibility of hilly areas, such as the Himalayan foothills and the Western Ghats, to heavy rainfall and landslides. Global warming has increased moisture levels, which are intercepted and lifted by the hills in a phenomenon known as orographic lifting. This process eventually leads to heavy showers and increased landslide risks.

The sudden surge of rainfall in North India can be attributed to the active interaction between western disturbances and the monsoon trough. This convergence of atmospheric factors has helped alleviate the earlier rainfall deficit. However, regional disparities persist, emphasizing the complex nature of the monsoon. Furthermore, the vulnerability of hilly regions to heavy rainfall and landslides highlights the impacts of climate change on local weather patterns. By understanding these factors, we can better prepare for and mitigate the challenges posed by extreme weather events in the future.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Axis Bank’s Magnus Devaluation: The Impact on Axis Magnus Super Premium Card
Next article
Rajasthan set to Introduce Single Smart Card System for Integrated Site Tickets
Ashutosh Mishra
Ashutosh Mishra

Latest News

Nation

Rajasthan set to Introduce Single Smart Card System for Integrated Site Tickets

In a bid to enhance tourist experiences, the Rajasthan government is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative that allows...
Business

Axis Bank’s Magnus Devaluation: The Impact on Axis Magnus Super Premium Card

Axis Bank, a prominent private bank in India, has recently announced another round of credit card devaluations, with the...
Nation

Major Development: CBI Apprehends Railway Employees in Balasore Triple Train Accident

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three railway employees in connection...
Business

Axis Bank’s Credit Card Devaluations: Impact on Easy Diner Benefits and Grab Deals Platform

Axis Bank's recent decision to devalue its credit card benefits has raised eyebrows and sparked concern among its loyal...
Politics

NCP Leadership Battle: Ajit Pawar and Rebel Faction Dismissed by Sharad Pawar

In a stunning turn of events, Sharad Pawar, the undisputed leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has taken...
Car & Bike

Luxury Redefined: Explore the All-New Maruti Invicto

Maruti Suzuki India, in collaboration with Toyota Kirloskar, has taken the wraps off its highly anticipated luxury offering, the...
Politics

Personal Data Protection Bill: A Comprehensive Guide to Privacy Regulations and Features

India's Union Cabinet has granted approval to the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, marking a pivotal moment in...
Business

SMFG India Credit Appoints Swaminathan Subramanian as COO | Leadership Update

SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd., formerly known as Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd., has recently made a significant announcement...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate