

After the long controversy regarding clinical trials and proper testing of two vaccines that are approved for the treatment of Coronavirus. The Narendra Modi Government, on Saturday, announced when and in what order these vaccines will be administered to the public. Government has chosen 16 January to start the vaccination drive in the country.

Vaccination drive to kick off on 16th Jan, 2021. Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 cr, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 cr: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/M4CzcBzMqf — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

Initially, the vaccines will be administered based on a priority order decided by the health ministry, preference will be given to health professionals and frontline workers who have been in constant exposure to the Covid 19 virus or are currently suffering from the disease. As per estimations based on the number of health workers in India, first 3-3.5 crore vaccines will be reserved the stated purpose.

Following health workers, next in line will be the senior citizens of age over 50 years both with co-morbidities or without it. Later the vaccine will be rolled out for under 50 age public with co-morbidities and those who are showing serious complications due to the virus.

Looking at the sheer number of individuals who will be vaccinated, the covid vaccine drive easily becomes the largest vaccination driver ever undertaken in India or in the world. Prime Minister has urged the public to show maximum co-operation.

