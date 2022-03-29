Coronavirus Situation in India Continues to Improve, Fresh Cases Dipping

Amidst the rest of the world is reporting cases of a newer variant of COVID. India on the other hand is reporting a significant dip in the number of new coronavirus cases every week. The trend continues for the 9th week in a row, this week India reported 11,400 new cases, 28 per cent less than the previous week’s tally of 15,820.

Around this time, last year, India had witnessed the Delta strain of covid. This year too a new covid variant BA.2 has become dominant globally, which is apparently ‘stealthier‘ than the omicron and delta variants.

It should be noted that this was the lowest number of fresh cases reported in India since April 2020. Coronavirus situation in India is improving at a laudable rate. Earlier this year another wave of omicron variant peaked around 23 January, since when cases are steadily declining.