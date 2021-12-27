Health ministry releases guidelines for booster dose to fight Omicron

Amidst increasing omicron cases in India, the Health Ministry on Monday released a guideline regarding the vaccination procedure of children aged between 15-18 and the administration of a precautionary booster dose to health workers, frontline workers and citizens aged over 60 years with co-morbidities.

The new guidelines are being released keeping in view the Omicron variant of Coronavirus which is a variant of concern as was announced by the World Health Organisation.

According to the guidelines, the precautionary dose drive will be rolled in a phased manner, the first phase includes health workers, frontline workers and those senior citizens who have received their last vaccine at least more than 39 weeks or 9 months ago. The new vaccination drive for these three beneficiaries is set to start from 10th January next year.

As of now, the government has allowed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to be administered to children aged between 15-18. The vaccination drive for children will start on 3 January 2022.

Those senior citizens eligible under the aforementioned condition will require additional advice/recommendation by a qualified doctor.

Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite or walk-in modes.

The Co-win app will send a notification to those who are eligible for a precautionary dose.

To read the full guideline by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Click Here.