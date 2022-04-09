Health

Covid Vaccine Prices reduced to Rs 225 per shot for Private Hospitals

By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

On Friday, vaccine manufacturing companies, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech said that the precautionary dose of its Covishield vaccine and Covaxin will be reduced by Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals. Both the shots will be available in private hospitals for Rs 225.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, said in a tweet, “We are happy to announce that after consultations with the Central Government, SII has decided to decrease the cost of Covidshield Vaccine by Rs 600 to Rs 225 for private hospitals.

Covid Vaccine Prices reduced

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech’s Co-Founder Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said, “We welcome the decision to provide precautionary doses for all adults. In consultation with the central government, we have decided to reduce Covaxin’s price to Rs 225/ jab.

Bharat Biotech has released a statement requesting private hospitals to provide Covaxin at a revised rate with effect from April 10, 2022. The price difference with any existing stock of Covaxin in private hospitals will be compensated in the form of additional doses, it said.

However, other COVID vaccines like Russia’s Sputnik will keep selling at their earlier prevailing prices, until now there has been no official communication regarding the prices of Sputnik vaccines.

 

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleUP Cm’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, Administration Warns Of Action
Next articleMumbai Indians suffers its fourth consecutive defeat, this time from RCB
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Nation

PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Joe Biden, South Asia, Indo-Pacific will be in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden will be together in a virtual meeting schedule to be held...
World

Imran Khan lost the No-confidence Motion at Midnight, Ousted From The post of PM

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fell after a no-confidence motion was passed on Saturday midnight. With the...
IPL Updates

Mumbai Indians suffers its fourth consecutive defeat, this time from RCB

Mumbai Indians have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Royal...
Nation

UP Cm’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, Administration Warns Of Action

An official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office (CMO) was hacked on Friday night allegedly...
World

Imran praised Indians, said- no superpower can impose conditions on India

Addressing the nation a day before the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Imran Khan said he respected the...
Nation

HAL Delivers India’s First Indigenous Civilian Aircraft To Alliance Air

Government of India-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the first civilian Dornier-228 aircraft to Alliance Air. Hindustan Aeronautics...
Sports

Father athlete-Mother volleyball player; All you need to know about Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans

In the match against Punjab Kings in the 2022 IPL, Gujarat Titan had given a chance to young batsman...
Entertainment

No more speculations! Ranbir-Alia are getting married on this date

The discussion about the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is going on in the media for a...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate