India Introduces iNCOVACC Nasal Vaccine for COVID-19 Prevention

On Tuesday, Bharat Biotech, the Indian pharmaceutical company known for its COVAXIN vaccine, made a major announcement concerning a new vaccine for COVID-19. The vaccine, called iNCOVACC, is the world’s first nasal vaccine for the virus, and is expected to be a major breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic.

One of the key benefits of iNCOVACC is that it does not require a needle for administration. This is a significant advantage, as many people are afraid of needles or may have medical conditions that make injections difficult or impossible. The vaccine is formulated for delivery as nasal drops, making it a painless and non-invasive option.

In addition to its needle-free delivery method, iNCOVACC is also intended to be a cost-effective option for immunization. It will be priced at Rs.800 plus a 5% goods and services tax (GST) in private hospitals, and Rs.325 plus a 5% GST in central and state government hospitals. This makes it an affordable option for individuals and communities in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare can be limited.

Bharat Biotech developed iNCOVACC in collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis, and the vaccine is expected to be available in late January. It has already received approval for use in individuals 18 years of age and older from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and the Union Health Ministry. This approval allows for iNCOVACC to be administered as a primary two-dose regimen or as a heterologous booster dose, depending on the specific needs of the individual.

The slots for iNCOVACC are now open for booking on the CoWin portal, a platform designed to facilitate the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines in India. This is a significant step forward in the fight against the pandemic, and people can now take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their communities from the virus.

In summary, the announcement of iNCOVACC by Bharat Biotech is a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19. The vaccine’s needle-free delivery method and cost-effective pricing make it an appealing option for individuals and communities around the world. It has already received approval for use in individuals 18 years of age and older, and slots for the vaccine are now open for booking on the CoWin portal. This is a positive development that brings us one step closer to defeating the pandemic and returning to a sense of normalcy.

Bharat Biotech, an Indian pharmaceutical company, has developed two different vaccines for COVID-19: COVAXIN and iNCOVACC. These vaccines use different platforms and have received support and guidance from government bodies, including the Union Health ministry and the Government of India’s Department of Bio Technology’s Covid Suraksha Programme. The company’s Executive Chairman, Krishna Ella, stated that the development of these vaccines was a major achievement in the fight against the pandemic.