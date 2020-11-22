China has shocked the world with an announcement of a ‘super vaccine’ being developed to prevent Covid 19 infection. Beijing claims that one million people have already been vaccinated without any side effects. At the same time, China also claims that none of them became infected with the Covid 19 after being vaccinated. This is why this vaccine is called ‘Super Vaccine’.

The covid vaccine, manufactured by a Chinese drug manufacturer Sinopharm, however, has not yet completed the final phase of its clinical trial. Nevertheless, the Chinese government has approved the application of this super vaccine to the general public as an antidote to covid.

Liu Jingzhen, chairman of Sinopharm, said that the super-vaccine does not cause any side effects, but there are some minor problems that can be easily remedied. He further claims that in the current situation, it applies only to those workers, students, who have traveled abroad since the onset of the pandemic. It was found that none of them became infected after the vaccination. As a result, 56,000 passengers traveling from China to other countries were vaccinated on November 8 before departure.

It is learned that the super vaccine made by Sinopharm is currently in the third and final stage of the trial. The test is being performed on more than 60,000 volunteers in 10 countries around the world.

Another US drug manufacturer Pfizer said its vaccine was 95% successful in preventing covid infection, and since then several countries have been calling for effective covid vaccines. Now China has also entered the competition. However, 100% efficacy claims by China seems overboard as none of the other brands have claimed more than 95% efficacy.

