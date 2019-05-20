IMPACT: UP Police Helps Saving A Domestic Violence Victim Over Twitter

[⌛ 2 Minutes Read]

In the recent years, social media sites and especially twitter has evolved into an immediate redressal medium for problems related to government, security and implementation of rules, strengthening the common peoples ability to reach to the law enforcers at any time. One similar incident from Uttar Pradesh was reported on twitter yesterday 19th May.

A twitter handle name @Dinesh60135954, father of the victim who took to the twitter to report the mistreatment and violence done with her daughter. He also added photos of her daughter showing her bruises and cuts on the skin as a result of the assault she suffered.

श्रीमान आपसे निवेदन है की मेरी बेटी को ससुराल वालो ने बहुत मारा और मिट्टी का तेल डाल कर मारने की कोसिस तक की है। जिसकी सिकायत मैने अलीगंज थाने मे की। यही नही मैने महिला थाने मे भी सिकायत की पर कोई कारवाही नही हो रही।

मेरी मदद करे।

दिनेश गौतम 7607972207 pic.twitter.com/0JwuvjV2YR — Dinesh (@Dinesh60135954) May 19, 2019

It seems the in-laws of the victim were upset, the tweet was immediately retweeted and at time of coverage, it has been retweeted for more than 9 thousand times. People tagged many politicians and heads of police to look into the matters under their jurisdiction.

UP police did a commendable job by responding immediately to the request, investigated into the matter and detained the culprit. On 20th May, 9:41AM UP police tweeted a picture of the prime accused behind the bars. The culprit has been booked under the section 323 of Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and 504 for criminal intimidation.

