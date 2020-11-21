As many as 33 officers have been confirmed to be infected by a coronavirus, the majority of officers are under trainee and are soon to join the prestigious Indian Administration Services. Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), IAS training academy has confirmed this information.

As per LBSNAA authority, strict social distancing and rapid testing are being used inside the campus to prevent it from becoming a corona cluster.

Speaking to the media, LBSNAA authority has confirmed that the infections were identified on Friday only, since then the academy is taking measures to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread to other trainee officers. All 33 infected trainee officers have been shifted to a specialized in campus Covid care unit which is equipped with all necessary types of medical equipment. till the time situation improves, all classes will be conducted online so as to avoid contact.

A few weeks ago Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) had celebrated its 95th foundation anniversary. As of now, 400+ officers are undergoing training for various services including IAS.

