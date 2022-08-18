In a move by the Ministry of Information and Technology, the government cracked down on YouTube channels based on fake news reporting that were creating anti-India content that was malicious and inspired by fake narrative.
Most of these channels were using clickbait links and fake anti-India thumbnails to garner views. One of the blocked channels is Lokmat TV, which has over a million subscribers on YouTube and over 3 Lakh likes on its Facebook page.
As of now restricted channels are available on youtube but very soon access to these channels in India will be removed.
Most recently, in August this year, the government had launched a similar crackdown on several YouTube channels and blocked over 18 Indian YouTube channels on similar charges of anti-India and outright fake content.
The Ministry of Information and Technology in its press release on PIB has mentioned the names of channels which are blocked. Here is the list.
YouTube Channels
|YouTube channel Name
|Media Statistics
|23,72,27,331 views
12.90 lakh subscribers
|U&V TV
|14,40,03,291 views
10.20 lakh subscribers
|AM Razvi
|1,22,78,194 views
95, 900 subscribers
|Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal
|15,99,32,594 views
7 lakh subscribers
|SeeTop5TH
|24,83,64,997 views
33.50 lakh subscribers
|Sarkari Update
|70,41,723 views
80,900 subscribers
|Sab Kuch Dekho
|32,86,03,227 views
19.40 lakh subscribers
|News ki Dunya (Pakistan based)
|61,69,439 views
97,000 subscribers
|Total
|Over 114 crore views,
85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers
Facebook Page
|Sl. No.
|Facebook Account
|No. of Followers
|Loktantra Tv
|3,62,495 Followers