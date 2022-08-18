In a move by the Ministry of Information and Technology, the government cracked down on YouTube channels based on fake news reporting that were creating anti-India content that was malicious and inspired by fake narrative.

Most of these channels were using clickbait links and fake anti-India thumbnails to garner views. One of the blocked channels is Lokmat TV, which has over a million subscribers on YouTube and over 3 Lakh likes on its Facebook page.

As of now restricted channels are available on youtube but very soon access to these channels in India will be removed.

Most recently, in August this year, the government had launched a similar crackdown on several YouTube channels and blocked over 18 Indian YouTube channels on similar charges of anti-India and outright fake content.

The Ministry of Information and Technology in its press release on PIB has mentioned the names of channels which are blocked. Here is the list.

YouTube Channels

YouTube channel Name Media Statistics 23,72,27,331 views 12.90 lakh subscribers U&V TV 14,40,03,291 views 10.20 lakh subscribers AM Razvi 1,22,78,194 views 95, 900 subscribers Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal 15,99,32,594 views 7 lakh subscribers SeeTop5TH 24,83,64,997 views 33.50 lakh subscribers Sarkari Update 70,41,723 views 80,900 subscribers Sab Kuch Dekho 32,86,03,227 views 19.40 lakh subscribers News ki Dunya (Pakistan based) 61,69,439 views 97,000 subscribers Total Over 114 crore views, 85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers

Facebook Page