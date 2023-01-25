Nation

Adi Shaurya Parv: 50,000 Spectators Gather to Celebrate India’s Tribal Culture and Heritage

Ashutosh Mishra
The Adi Shaurya Parv, organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Coast Guard, concluded on Wednesday with a massive audience of over 50,000 people. The two-day event was held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (Parakram Diwas) and to showcase the rich culture and heritage of India’s tribal communities.

On the second day of the event, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda and Minister of State of Defence and Tourism, Shri Ajay Bhatt, were in attendance to witness the vibrant display of tribal dances and performances by the Armed forces. In his address, Shri Arjun Munda stated that the Adi Shaurya festival was a part of the government’s efforts to promote tribal welfare and development and to give the people of the country a glimpse of the rich tribal culture and heritage.

Tribal communities from various states such as Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Ladakh, and more, performed mesmerizing dances that enthralled the crowd. Spectators were treated to a variety of dances such as Gaddi Nati from Himachal Pradesh, Siddhi Dhamaal from Gujarat, Balti Dance from Ladakh, Mangho Dance from Jammu and Kashmir, Purulia Chhau from West Bengal, and many more. The performances displayed the beauty of India’s diverse tribal cultures and promoted the message of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

The Military Tattoo, featuring performances by the Armed forces, was also a highlight of the event. The festival aimed to showcase the might of the Armed Forces while promoting unity and diversity. Students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) also viewed the program online in large numbers, along with a huge presence of students from other educational institutions.

Padma Shree and famous playback singer, Shri Kailash Kher, gave a stellar performance and enchanted the crowd with his melodious voice. The event was trending at number two on Twitter on the first day.

In addition to the Adi Shaurya Parv, tribal communities will also be participating in the Bharat Parv, showcasing the unique tribal culture and heritage. A tableau showcasing the tribal culture and heritage is also set to feature in the Republic Day Parade on January 26th, 2023. The event was attended by dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard and senior officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, who praised the event for its success in promoting the rich culture and heritage of India’s tribal communities.

