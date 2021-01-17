After the alleged Republic TV TRP scam, Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) had suspended its weekly rating data for news channels including both English and Hindi tv new channels.

Initially, the notified duration of the blackout was 12-weeks which ended last Friday.

As per news reports by Exchange4Media, the blackout may be extended by as much as 3 months as both the National Broadcast Association and National Broadcast Federation doesn’t seem to come to an agreement.

Support IndianSpectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com.