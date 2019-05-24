Bhawana Kanth Indian Airforce’s First Ever Operational Woman Fighter Pilot

[⌛ 2 Minutes Read]

Bhawana Kanth becomes first women fighter pilot of IAF. If women understood and exercised their power they could remake the world. These famous words by former US politician Emily Taft Douglas has a strong significance for India today as the Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth has become the first women fighter pilot to qualify for undertaking aerial combat missions.

A very proud moment for us as India has its first women fighter pilot. In a field where only men were preferred till now, Bhawana Kanth has given a reason to millions of Indian girls to dream and achieve their goals.

On Wednesday She successfully completed her operational syllabus for carrying out aerial combat missions on Mig-21 Bison aircraft during the day. Interestingly earlier this year Wing Commander Abhnandan Varthaman was piloting a Mig-21 Bison when he shot down a F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air force during an aerial combat on 27 February .

Mig 21 is a supersonic jet fighter and interceptor aircraft, designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in Soviet Union.It is the most produced combat aircraft since the korean war. Bhawana joined the fighter squadron in 2017. She is from the first batch of women fighter pilots of IAF. Becoming a fighter pilot was a childhood dream for flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth.

