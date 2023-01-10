Nation

Bomb scare on Moscow-Goa flight proven to be a hoax, says Jamnagar Airport director

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

An alleged bomb threat on a Moscow-Goa chartered flight turned out to be a false alarm, according to the Jamnagar Airport director. The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a thorough search of the aircraft and its passengers and found nothing suspicious. The flight, which was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Monday evening, is expected to depart for Goa between 10:30 and 11:00 AM today.

A total of 236 passengers and eight crew members were on board the Azur Air flight when it made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport. All passengers were safely evacuated and taken to the terminal building lounge. The Russian Embassy, which was alerted about the alleged bomb scare by Indian authorities, confirmed that everyone on the flight was safe and that authorities were conducting an inspection of the aircraft.

Security agencies cordoned off the airport for nine hours while they carried out an intensive search and verified passenger details. “The baggage was checked and details verified,” said Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Parghi.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining vigilance and taking all threats seriously. We are grateful to the security forces for their quick response and thorough investigation.

