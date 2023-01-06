CA Exam Results: Final and Intermediate Results to be Announced on January 10

Nation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountant Final and Intermediate Examination, held in November 2022, will be released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This important milestone marks the end of months of hard work and preparation for candidates who have taken the examination.

The CA Exam Results will be available on the ICAI website, icai.nic.in, and can be accessed by candidates using their registration number and roll number. We encourage all candidates to keep this date in mind and to regularly check the website for updates and further information.

The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination is a prestigious and highly competitive examination that is recognized internationally. Candidates who are successful in this examination are highly sought after by top accounting firms and businesses around the world, as they have demonstrated their knowledge, skills, and professionalism in the field of accounting.

S. K. Garg, Additional Secretary (Exams), has released this important announcement for all candidates who have taken the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination. We wish all candidates the best of luck as they await their results on January 10, 2023.

Successful candidates who pass the examination are awarded the Chartered Accountant (CA) designation, which signifies their expertise in the field of accounting and finance.

Holding the CA designation is highly respected and can lead to a wide range of career opportunities in various sectors such as public accounting, corporate finance, consulting, and more. CAs are often sought after by top accounting firms and businesses for their skills in financial analysis, strategy, and management.

