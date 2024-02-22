CBI Raids Premises of Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in Kiru Hydropower Corruption Probe

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the properties of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, along with 29 other locations. This operation, spearheaded by around 100 officers, targeted sites across multiple cities, marking a crucial step in the investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project.

The case revolves around accusations of irregularities in awarding civil contracts for the Kiru HEP project, valued at ₹2,200 crore. Mr. Malik, who held the gubernatorial position from August 2018 to October 2019, disclosed that he was offered a staggering ₹300 crore bribe to expedite certain project-related files.

The CBI’s scrutiny stems from allegations of malpractices in awarding the lucrative contract for civil works to a private company in 2019. Former officials including Navin Kumar Chaudhary, M. S. Babu, M. K. Mittal, and Arun Kumar Mishra, along with Patel Engineering Ltd., find themselves under the investigative lens.

The FIR suggests discrepancies in the tendering process, highlighting a decision for re-tendering via e-tendering with reverse auction, which allegedly was not implemented as intended. Instead, the contract was eventually awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd., prompting further scrutiny by the investigative agency.

This recent raid follows earlier searches conducted in January, targeting five individuals associated with the case. The unfolding developments underscore the gravity of the allegations and the meticulousness of the ongoing investigation.

As the CBI delves deeper into the intricacies of the Kiru Hydropower Corruption Case, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on the nexus between power projects, governmental oversight, and allegations of corruption, underscoring the imperative for transparency and accountability in such critical infrastructure ventures.

The ramifications of this investigation extend beyond the individuals implicated, casting a shadow on the integrity of government processes and the allocation of public funds. With the Kiru HEP project being a significant endeavour for the region’s energy landscape, the allegations of corruption raise concerns about the equitable distribution of resources and the potential exploitation of public assets for personal gain.