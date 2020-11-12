The central government has decided to provide financial assistance to the registered cowsheds. Project will cost about 900 crore rupees. This was stated by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while replying to a letter written by Shri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami. Swamiji wrote the letter in August. At that time lockdown was going on across the country to prevent Corona pandemic. At that time, he wrote a letter to the Union Finance Minister demanding Rs 200 crore for the maintenance of the cowsheds.

Later, he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and reminded her of the his demand for Rs 200 crore towards maintenance of the cowsheds. This money will be spent mainly on maintenance and setting up of shelters. The money will be given to the registered herds through the state governments. The Union Finance Minister said her ministry has contacted the states on the issue. 900 crore will be given to the cowsheds. And this measure has been taken to ensure transparency of the entire fund. Nirmala Sitharaman further said that Tirtha Swamiji was happy with the move of the central government.

Swamiji presented two sarees made by members of Udupi Weaving Cooperative to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He also presented a silver plate to the Union Minister as a Diwali gift. At the same time, Nirmala Sitharaman also discussed the development of cowsheds with Swamiji for a long time. Social worker Basudeb Bhat was present during their discussion.

