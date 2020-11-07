The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday released the final result of counselling for the first round of MBBS and BDS undergraduate programs.

Candidates waiting for counselling result for admission in medical courses through NEET 2020 can now check the result of the first round counselling by visiting MCC official website mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared the counselling stage can report to their respective allotted college from November 6 to November 12, 2020. The MCC ended the first round of NEET counseling on November 2, 2020. Candidates can check the result of Round 1 through the step given here.

Counselling results for NEET 2020: How to check round 1 final result.

In order to find your NEET counselling result, do follow the steps given below:

You need to login on the official website of Medical Counselling committee through this link. mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling

Once logged in, Find ‘Allotment letter round 1’ on the left pane of the webpage, click on the link.

Enter your roll number followed by date of birth and security pin for verification, click to download your seat allotment letter.

After getting the allotment letter, the candidate can start reporting in the allotted college for further admission process.

