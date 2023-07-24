Nation

Cross-Border Love: Bus Driver Rescue Seema Haider as ‘Delhi Bholi’ on Kathmandu-Noida Route

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

In a heartwarming story that challenges norms and knows no borders, the remarkable journey of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena has captured the attention of many. As the Uttar Pradesh Police explores Seema’s motives, a leaked chat between Seema and Nepalese bus manager Prasanna Gautam sheds light on their determination to reach Greater Noida.

Seema Haider, accompanied by her four young children, embarked on a journey that would change their lives. The chat between Seema and Nepalese bus manager Prasanna Gautam, who discreetly referred to her as ‘Delhi Bholi,’ revealed the careful planning involved in ensuring her safe arrival in Greater Noida. Prasanna shared bus details and asked Seema to send money via Google’s payment app GPay. With some money paid to the bus conductor in Nepal, Sachin Meena, Seema’s partner, took care of the rest when they arrived.

Seema’s journey began at Dubai airport, where she and her children arrived from Karachi on May 10. The next day, they headed to Nepal and stayed overnight in a hotel. On May 12, they boarded a chartered bus from Pokhara, passing through different cities like Rupanhedi, Khunwa, Siddharthanagar, Lucknow, and Agra, before finally reaching Rabupura village in Greater Noida on May 13.

Seema and Sachin’s love story challenges societal norms and transcends boundaries. Seema’s plea to President Draupadi Murmu reveals the depth of their feelings. She shared pictures of their temple wedding, emphasizing her adoption of Hinduism, and sought recognition of their love.

The journey of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena has touched people all over the country. Their determination in the face of challenges and their choice to take an unconventional path have become an inspiration. Their story sparks discussions about the power of love to bring people together, regardless of their backgrounds.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena’s journey reminds us of the strength of love and its ability to overcome obstacles. Their determination to be together has touched the hearts of people across the nation. This story is a testament to the fact that love knows no boundaries and can triumph over adversities.

