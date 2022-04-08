NationDefence

DRDO successfully tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet technology from Odisha

By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) today successfully test-fired the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster technology. The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

A Defense Ministry press release said the test successfully demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and met all mission objectives.

DRDO Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet technology

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), this type of propulsion system substantially increases the range with higher average speeds. Missiles using such a system are also capable of carrying large payloads due to the absence of oxidizer. Unlike solid propellant rockets, ramjets take oxygen from the atmosphere during flight.

The development of this technology will go a long way in helping India strengthen its air defense. The SFDR-based propulsion enables the missile to intercept air threats over very long distances at supersonic speeds.

SFDR has been developed by Defense Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Center Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful test of SFDR. He described it as a significant milestone in the development of critical missile technologies in the country.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defense Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO lauded the teams involved in the design, development and testing and said that the successful trial of SFDR can increase the range of air-to-air missiles. , could. increased. could.

IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

