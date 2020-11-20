Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds the army for foiling a terror attack plot by Pakistani militants. A potential terror attack once again averted by the Indian Army. The security guards thwarted the plot of a terror attack like 26/11 or bigger. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the army’s achievement, he further clarified that the Pakistani militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed was behind the plot to sabotage in India. It is learned that the militants were planning a major attack on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. So for now, even after eliminating four militants, security has been strengthened even more so in areas around Mumbai.

Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

As per reports, militants were traveling by bus from Jammu to Kashmir. Since then, security in the area has been beefed up. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for the time being. The search has started. Firearms and explosives were recovered from the militants. Four militants were killed in a shootout with security forces one jawan was injured in the clash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with the Home Minister, NSA, Foreign Secretary, and top officials of the Intelligence Bureau on the Nagrota encounter. It’s been 12 years since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and 6 days are left The police administration has been warned all over the country after receiving the news of the possibility of a terror attack.

