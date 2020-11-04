New Delhi: The second batch of Rafale fighter jets has arrived in India. Three fighter jets have successfully touched down at IAF Airbase in Jamnagar, Gujarat from Marinac Airbase in France. The Rafale planes flew non-stop from France, with the help of mid air re-fulling, to India unlike the first batch with did made a stopover at Al-Dhafra Airbase near Seba Abu Dhabi.

The Indian Air Force purchased 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dasol Aviation in France in “Fly Away”. Of these, five warplanes arrived in India on July 29 in the first batch. It has already been officially inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10.

Two high-ranking Indian Air Force officials visited France last month before handing over the second batch of fighter jets. According to defense experts, India’s strength will increase with more warplanes in the wake of border tensions with China and Pakistan.

According to Indian Air Force sources, three to four flights will arrive in India at an interval of every two months. All the planes will reach India by the mid of 2021. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has deployed first batch of Rafale fighter jets at the Ladakh border.

In October 2016, India bought 36 Rafale fighter jets for about 58,000 crore Rupees through a direct government-level agreement with France. The state-of-the-art sensors and technology have been incorporated with the original warplanes, as demanded by the Indian Air Force.

The list of equipment included in the Indian Rafale includes – Helmet Mounted Site, Radar Warning Receiver, 10 Hour Flight Data Recorder, Infrared Search and Tracking System, Jammer, Cold Engine Start Capability for Take-Off from High Altitude & Toddler.

